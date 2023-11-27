Residential Letting Agent, Whitaker Cadre, opens a Harrogate office

Residential Letting Agent, Whitaker Cadre, has expanded with the opening of a new Harrogate office.
Their new office is located at 1 Cardale Park, Beckwith Head Road, Harrogate.
Ed Shoard, Director of Whitaker Cadre, said:
We are excited to further integrate our expertise within the community of Harrogate.
Our team is dedicated to offering personal, tailored one-to-one service that aligns with the demands of each client’s strategy – we know that everyone’s different and people’s lives don’t fit neatly into boxes.
We believe that our presence here will further strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional service and foster long lasting relationships with our landlords and tenants.
Despite the UK’s private rented residential sector having lost approximately 400,000 rental properties since 2016, Whitaker Cadre has seen growth on average of 35% year on year since opening in 2019.
Ed said:
We have an extremely knowledgeable lettings team with over 70 years’ experience and are focused on growing the business over the coming years, whilst maintaining our values on which the company was established.