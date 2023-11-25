Video: Protest against Ripon Cathedral Plans to build on Minster Gardens

Around 150 gathered this morning (25 November 2023) on Minster Gardens to show their opposition to plans by Ripon Cathedral.

Ripon Cathedral are currently looking to build an annex to the main cathedral on an area of land near to the cathedral, but across a road on public land.

Ref Planning Application No 22/04808/FULMAJ,Construction of annex to provide support facilities for Ripon Cathedral on Harrogate Borough Council Planning Portal

What do they want to do ?