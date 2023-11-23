Harrogate Spring Water announces details for public consultation on new bottling plant

Harrogate Spring Water, part of Danone, has announced details of a public consultation event for its revised plans to expand its bottling plant.

Byron Suite, Crown Hotel, Harrogate, from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday 30 November 2023

Since 2017, Harrogate Spring Water has had outline planning permission to expand its production facilities on its site on Harlow Moor Road.

The company is now putting together a revised “Reserved Matters” application which will detail how the new building will look, the additional trees which will be planted on the site and how it plans to create a new area of publicly accessible woodland on land immediately to the rear of the site.

Before putting in proposals to North Yorkshire Council, Harrogate Spring Water wants to hear from the views of members of the local community about its proposals.

The company also wants to work with wildlife and nature groups and other organisations on the plans.

It is not clear how the feedback will be collated and reviewed, and also what Harrogate Spring Water will do with the feedback – for instance if the feedback is overwhelmingly against the scheme, if it would then be halted.

From a procedural point of view this would be feedback to Harrogate Spring Water, rather than to Planning Committee. The public will have a formal opportunity to give feedback to the Planning Committee, if these plans are put to them.

Richard Hall, managing director of Harrogate Spring Water, said: We’ve made some major changes to our plans following the feedback we received at our first public consultation event last summer. We believe our revised plans address those concerns and create a way forward together for the local community and for ourselves as a growing Harrogate business. We would like people to come and see for themselves what we have planned and how we aim to carry it out.

Anyone who cannot come along on the day will still be able to see the plans and have their say via a dedicated webpage at https://www.harrogatespring.com/facility-extension/