2024 Great Knaresborough Bed Race theme announced

Members of Knaresborough Lions Club have been keeping very busy over recent weeks, not only planning for the festive period, but well into 2024.

Event’s Chairman, Martin Brock said: Whilst our minds are very much focussed on the Christmas at this time of year, we also need to keep planning 2024’s bed race. Permissions for land usage and road closures are being sought, and with entries opening on January 1st, it’s important that we choose a theme for the event.

Ideas came in from club members, runners and event supporters, with the winning idea of Great Inventions And Technology Through The Ages suggested by long-term bed race supporters from Somerset, Joe Fielder and Caroline Fletcher.

Martin commented: With literally thousands of years of history to choose from, this theme was a clear winner when it came to the vote. We are sure as always that the teams will do the event proud with some amazing designs for the parade.

In the immediate present, the much-loved Santa’s sleigh and Lions mulled wine wagon will be making their annual appearances in Knaresborough.

Father Christmas will be appearing at both Bright Friday (Friday 24 November) and the town’s Christmas market the following weekend (December 3-4) with mulled wine on sale at both events. Santa’s sleigh will also start touring the streets of the town from Monday 27 November. Follow Santa’s Sleigh Knaresborough on Facebook for daily route updates.

Meanwhile, the club are inviting final entries for their community fund which closes on Thursday 30 November. Local constituted clubs and groups are invited to apply for small grants as part of the fund.

Full details and application form can be found on the club’s website, by following this link: https://www.knaresboroughlions.org/post/knaresborough-lions-launch-community-fund-for-local-organisations