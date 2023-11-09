Sowerby and Topcliffe by-election: Green Party selects John Law

John Law lives locally, and works in York for the Forestry Commission. He is an environmental professional with over 30 years of experience in the private, public and third sectors. He has 3 grown-up children.

John is passionate about this beautiful area, and cares deeply about protecting the character of our towns & villages, and the richness of the surrounding environment.

He is organised, hard-working and has a reputation for getting things done.

He fully intends to follow in the footsteps of Green Councillor Dave Whitfield, who was elected only 18 months ago for a 5 year term but resigned due to ill health.

He will work for all residents, and is committed to attending meetings and supporting local community groups. He will listen to everyone’s concerns, and tackle the issues they raise.

John will stand up for independent businesses to create a sustainable local economy.

He opposes the loss of green spaces to inappropriate development, and the associated additional speeding traffic, litter, and pollution of waterways, including Cod Beck.

He believes that North Yorkshire’s new Development Plan needs to ensure road, drainage and utilities infrastructure is in place before further industrial development. An integrated transport strategy between York & NY authorities should take account of all road users including pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. Locally the bus service in Sowerby & Topcliffe urgently needs investment.

Finally as a Green, John is not told how to vote by his party, so he is able to consider the best interests of his community, without pressure to ‘toe the party line’.