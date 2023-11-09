First tri-mode long distance trains for the East Coast Main Line

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is pleased to confirm that CAF has been named as the successful bidder to deliver a fleet of 10 new tri-mode trains for LNER. Porterbrook has been chosen as the financier of the new fleet. The trains will be able to operate in electric, battery or diesel mode.

Benefits of tri-mode trains range from a reduction in emissions, particulates, noise and vibration pollution, lower maintenance and operating costs and upgradeable technology, with an expected increase in range and performance as technology develops further. Battery power reduces the need to use diesel traction in areas where overhead powerlines are not available.

Complementing the modern Azuma fleet of 65 trains, the new ten-coach trains will help LNER achieve its vision of becoming the most loved, progressive and trusted train operator in the UK, delivering an exceptional service for the customers and communities served along its 956-mile network.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: Successfully delivering this new fleet is an integral part of LNER’s Business Plan. Our focus is ensuring we create a fleet that truly matches the needs of all our customers, with clear targets on setting new standards for comfort, accessibility, and exceptional customer service.

This new fleet of trains will keep LNER on track to reduce its emissions by 67 per cent by 2035 and be net zero by 2045. LNER has already reduced carbon emissions by 50 per cent compared with 2018/19. Per mile, LNER trains produce 15 times less carbon emissions than a domestic flight.*

Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, said: Replacing ageing rolling stock is crucial to the sustainability, reliability and growth of our rail network, and I’m delighted passengers travelling on LNER services will benefit from improved services and greener journeys on these modern trains. Private sector investment plays an important role within the UK rail industry and this order will help drive economic growth across the country while supporting skilled jobs.

Richard Garner, CAF UK Director, said: The new CAF fleet of more sustainable and environmentally friendly tri-mode trains will reduce carbon emissions, noise and vibration pollution and optimise energy consumption while increasing service operation efficiency and performance on the East Coast Main Line.

Mary Grant, Porterbrook CEO, said: Porterbrook is delighted to fund and take ownership of this state-of-the-art new tri-mode fleet for LNER, supporting its focus on creating a world-class service that matches the needs of customers with lower emission trains.

Further details about when the new fleet can be expected in service will follow in due course.