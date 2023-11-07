Members of Making Connections working on the art project
Station venue for Red Threads exhibition from Pioneer Projects’ art group Making Connections Settle

7 November 2023

An exhibition by Making Connections, a group of people who are living with Dementia is on display at Settle Railway Station throughout November.

Red Threads brings together memory, stories, thought and art from along the Settle Carlisle Railway line, and is on display in the waiting room at Settle Station.

Pioneer Projects’ Making Connections group works specifically with those who are living with Dementia through creative engagement and arts led by Community Artist Liz Shaw. They meet on Tuesdays at The Place in Settle from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

 

Members of Making Connections during their train journey along the Sette-Carlisle line, which inspired the Red Threads
Creative & Wellbeing Projects Manage, Grace Knill said:

This special exhibition ‘Red Threads’ is about the little connections which unite the art and pieces created by the group for this exhibition.

As we ventured along the railway line, we found connections and memories, new conversations and things which linked our thoughts and sparked memories for us. We call these our Red Threads, they unify and tie our conversations and thoughts together. These Red Threads are how we are sharing them with those who come and view our work.

We hope those who come to see the exhibition enjoy our journeys as much as we did.

 

Artwork created by Pioneer Projects and Making Connections Settle, part of the Red Threads exhibition at Settle Railway Station
Northern supplied supported travel for the community engagement as part of this project.

Pioneer Projects promotes and improves the health and well-being of individuals and communities using creative arts and celebration.

The Red Threads exhibition and project has received support from the Friends of the Settle Carlisle Line, Lottery Community fund, Compass in Craven and Craven Communities Together

