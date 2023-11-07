Serious collision near Harrogate – man in his 90s receives serious injuries

A man suffered serious injuries following a collision between Harrogate and Killinghall.

A61 at the junction with Knox Mill Lane

Approximately 5.50pm on Monday 06 November 2023

Involved a pedestrian and a Ford Fiesta

The pedestrian, a man in his 90s, had just alighted from a bus. He currently remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The Ford Fiesta was travelling northbound on the A61 in the direction of Killinghall. The driver is helping officers with their investigation.

The road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place. It re-opened at 1.45am the following morning (Tuesday 07 November 2023).

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either the vehicle involved or the pedestrian in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so.

Please email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, quoting reference number 12230211344.