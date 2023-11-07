Harrogate’s first Festival of Remembrance will be held at St Peters Church, Cambridge Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PB on Friday 10th November starting at 8pm.

The Harrogate Band and Fisher Singers will present a musical programme, compered by Harry Satloka of Harrogate’s Free Walking Tours.

The evening will include presentations from the Cenotaph Centenary Association, the Armed Forces and Royal British Legion.

It will recognise the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters mission.

The evening will conclude with a drumhead service to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.Tickets are available from:

https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/

Tickets are priced at £10 and all proceeds go to the Royal British Legion.