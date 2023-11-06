Harrogate Hospital Radio to launch App

Harrogate Hospital Radio have been broadcasting over 46 years at Harrogate District Hospital and, after significant investment, are about to launch their brand-new, state of the art app.

The app will be available to download from Saturday 11 November at 12.30pm for Apple and Android devices.Bringing the station to app stores will allow patients, staff, and visitors to download the app to listen to Harrogate Hospital Radio while in Harrogate District Hospital and anywhere else in the world!

Oliver Scruton, Programme Controller said: Our brand-new app is an exciting improvement to our offering as a local station. We are opening more lines of communication with our listeners for feedback and requests, and creating more ways to listen, wherever you are in the world. We have a wide range of programmes with a brilliant cast of presenters, providing more live programming than ever before. We have something for everyone on Harrogate Hospital Radio and the feedback we’ve been getting about our latest schedules is phenomenal.

Mark Oldfield, Chairman said: Since our first broadcast 46 years ago, patients, staff and visitors have been at the heart of our programming. I am proud that Harrogate Hospital Radio goes from strength to strength as we launch our brand-new, state of the art App.

Earlier this year, Harrogate Hospital Radio’s Happy Hour won Gold at the Hospital Broadcasting Association Awards for Best Show with Multiple Presenters. The show is presented by Mark Field, Daniel Wilson & Ollie Thomas, bringing feel good music, feel good news stories and a lot of laughter to listeners.

The judges said “within seconds of listening they wanted to be part of this show and friends with all of the presenters. A compelling, feel-good, upbeat show, where the presenters sound like they’re loving every second of it. The judges agreed the entry was warm, fun and funny with great story telling. A tonic for those listening.

Anyone wanting to find out more about becoming a volunteer at Harrogate Hospital are asked to visit their website, look for the volunteer section, and fill in the application form.