Charity County Music Festival this weekend

A charity country music festival is happening on Saturday, 19 July 2025

Royal Oak, Staveley, just North of Knaresborough

Tickets are £15

The festivities kick off at 2 pm and will go on till late, ensuring a full day of music and entertainment.

There is a fantastic line-up of live music along with an array of delicious food options such as a BBQ, pizza.

Catherine Audsley said: This charity music festival for Saint Michaels and Martin house is very close to my heart. I lost my daughter 4-years ago to cancer and she said please don’t forget me mum- as if I would. She also ask me to do a charity event in memory of her, once a year. All ticket sales go to the two charities. We would also be grateful to any business who will support the musicians as this is an expense for us and would help a great deal as this runs into hundreds of pounds.

Also see Facebook: