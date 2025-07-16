Charity County Music Festival this weekend

- A charity country music festival is happening on Saturday, 19 July 2025
- Royal Oak, Staveley, just North of Knaresborough
- Tickets are £15
The festivities kick off at 2 pm and will go on till late, ensuring a full day of music and entertainment.
There is a fantastic line-up of live music along with an array of delicious food options such as a BBQ, pizza.
Catherine Audsley said:
This charity music festival for Saint Michaels and Martin house is very close to my heart.
I lost my daughter 4-years ago to cancer and she said please don’t forget me mum- as if I would.
She also ask me to do a charity event in memory of her, once a year.
All ticket sales go to the two charities.
We would also be grateful to any business who will support the musicians as this is an expense for us and would help a great deal as this runs into hundreds of pounds.
Also see Facebook:
Tony Collins, Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s, said:
We’re so grateful for the support of people in our community like Catherine. As a charity, 75% of our income comes from events like these, donations and gifts in wills so they really do make our services possible.
Our care extends to not just the patient, but those who mean the most to them. Our team are dedicated to helping families create special moments together at the end of a person’s life. We support holistically with their emotional wellbeing too, which is just as important as our patients’ clinical care.