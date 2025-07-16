Henshaws appoint new College Director for Harrogate

The sight loss and disability charity Henshaws has appointmented Paul Donkersloot as Director of its Specialist College in Harrogate – he has acted as consultant College Director since January.

Paul Donkersloot said: I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of College Director. Having already seen the College’s immense potential I am excited to use my wealth of experience in the specialist education sector to take it to the next level. I am very much looking forward to meeting parents and carers during visits to Henshaws in the coming months and will also be attending this year’s Graduation event.

Throughout his career, Paul has led a range of specialist settings across England and Wales, supporting young people with Speech, Language and Communication Needs, Autism, Social Emotional and Mental Health challenges, Physical Disabilities, Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulties, and associated sensory needs.

He has also successfully supported the turnaround of large schools and the launch of new specialist provision.

Paul was the founding CEO of Norfolk’s first mixed economy Multi Academy Trust and has played a key role on national and regional committees influencing policy in Special Educational Needs and Disability.