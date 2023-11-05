Scouts celebrate as 2023 Starbeck Grants Fund awards made

A Scout troop is among the organisations and individuals to benefit from the latest round of grants in the Starbeck area of Harrogate.

The annual Starbeck Community Small Grants Fund attracted a wide range of applicants when it opened earlier this year.

As part of the redevelopment of the current Morrisons supermarket site on Hookstone Chase, a £300,000 community fund legacy was created for Starbeck’s residents in 1992. Interest accumulated from this sum has enabled grants to be handed out each year.

They are distributed by North Yorkshire Council for the benefit of residents, with awards of up to £200 for individuals and £1,000 for community groups.

Among those benefiting this year was the 23rd Harrogate Scout Group.

The group’s Scout leader, Sharon Gladish, said: We are thrilled to have received a grant from Starbeck Community Fund. This will be used to purchase camping tents for the group’s Beavers, Cubs and Scout sections to use. The award will contribute towards our young people experiencing outdoor adventure and trips together. This can benefit their health and wellbeing, self-esteem and will develop their skills of teamworking, problem-solving and resilience.

Other recipients included Starbeck Methodist Church, which received £300 towards replacing curtains, Henshaws Society for the Blind, which was awarded £895 towards updating gym equipment, and Harrogate Railway Athletic Sports and Social Club, which received £800 towards a new mower.

In total, 11 grants were made and these can be viewed by visiting https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/community-and-volunteering/grants-and-funding/starbeck-community-fund