Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Keira from York.

Keira was last seen on Wednesday 1 November at 7pm.

It’s believed she could be in the York area, as she was sighted in the Clifton Moor area at around 9pm on Thursday 2 November.

Keira is also known to travel to Leeds and Hull.

She is described as 5ft 3in tall, with a small build, blue eyes and long light brown/blonde hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing light coloured leggings, a beige puffer jacket and sliders.

Any immediate sightings of Keira should be reported to 999 quoting reference 12230208708.

Any other information which would help officers to locate her should be reported to 101.