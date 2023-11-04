Tom Zanetti shares new single “Spend the night”

With a Top 15 hit to his name, an array of Platinum, Gold and Silver certified tracks, and over 300 million streams to date, Tom Zanetti has carved out a space as an artist able to launch dance music into the mainstream pop arena. It’s a talent that the singer, songwriter, MC, producer and promoter brings back into sharp focus as he shares his new single ‘Spend The Night’. Listen HERE.

Reflecting his roots in Leeds and the Sleepin’ is Cheatin’ nightlife brand, ‘Spend The Night’ bursts into big room house energy, assisted by a sensual, stuttering vocal hook from Laurena Volante. The beat then goes back-to-basics as Tom jumps in with his sharp, charismatic rhymes which are infused with nods to his back story including the killer diss: “Haters call me a one hit wonder, then wonder why I keep making hits.” And ‘Spend The Night’ is set to add another hit to his growing collection.

Co-written by Tom and Laurena Volante, Tom explains, “This is a lil groove I wrote around Laurena’s amazing chorus, I‘m a big fan of her voice and hope people enjoy”

Listen here: https://tomzanetti.lnk.to/SpendTheNight

Tom Zanetti’s life is a story in itself. He started out by making his own CDRs of him rapping over bassline instrumentals, but he didn’t realise the impact he was making until he found a market stall doing roaring business by selling bootleg copies of his CDs.

He was just 16 when he discovered he was going to become a father, and quickly moved to be able to support his future child by making his passion for music an entrepreneurial pursuit.

Working to bring people together 24/7 – he rose to the challenge by launching immensely popular club nights, parties and festivals in Leeds and beyond, eventually taking them across Europe.

His artist career then got underway with breakthrough hits including ‘You Want Me’, ‘Flight Mode’, ‘More & More’ and ‘Darlin’ before he landed a #14 summer smash with ‘Didn’t Know’ in 2021. He has also collaborated with numerous high profile artists, recently adding Bad Boy Chiller Crew to the likes of MK, Chris Lorenzo, Preditah and White N3rd.

As his profile and social media following (750,000 at Instagram alone) exploded, he also became in-demand on reality TV with famous appearances in ‘Celebs Go Dating’, ‘First Dates’ and ‘Made In Chelsea’.

Meanwhile his son, Deaconn, now 17, has given Tom plenty to be proud of too – the young footballer has just signed his first professional contract with Chesterfield.