Sheep theft from Greenhow area

29 sheep were stolen from the Greenhow area, land adjacent to Duck Street Lane between Tuesday 10 October 2023 and Sunday 22 October 2023.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, they are appealing for information about any wagons or farm vehicles with a trailer that have been seen acting suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Dave Mackay. You can also email David.mackay@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230201258 when passing information.