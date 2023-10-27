Nile Rodgers & CHIC Announce Forest Live 2024 Show at Dalby Forest

Forest Live, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England, has announced that Nile Rodgers & CHIC will perform at Dalby Forest on 22 June 2024.

The disco legends will bring the ultimate party to the forest with support from British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor and 80s inspired contemporary pop band Deco.

Nile Rodgers is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a multiple Grammy Award-winning songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist. As the co-founder of CHIC, Nile pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like “Le Freak”, the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records and sparked the advent of hip-hop with “Good Times” and “Rapper’s Delight”.

Forestry England uses the money Forest Live raises to maintain these beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Last year they planted some 7.4 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 291 million visits in 2022-23.

Everyone in England lives within a one-hour drive of one of the nation’s forests. Over two million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last twenty-three years. This year, they present the concerts in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor for the first time.

Gigs will take place at six forests throughout England – Delamere, Dalby, Sherwood Pines, High Lodge Thetford, Westonbirt Arboretum and Cannock Chase.

Forest Live has launched a new website that fans can use to sign up for information, announcements and exclusive pre-sale access at

forestlive.com

Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday 3 November.