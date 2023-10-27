Deer Shed announce first wave of artists for 2024

The first wave of artists for 2024 edition announced so far: CMAT, The Go! Team, The Tubs & Blue Bendy, to be followed by a further announcement at the end of November.

https://deershedfestival.com

26 to 28 July 2024

Baldersby Park, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire’s Deer Shed Festival has announced their first, early bookings for Deer Shed 2024 to give you a taster of what’s in store.

The first acts scheduled to appear include headliner CMAT plus The Go! Team, The Tubs and Blue Bendy.

Joining the literary line up is John Niven.

Returning to the Deer Shed mainstage – but this time as the Sunday headliner – is CMAT. Hot off the heels of releasing her second album, ‘Crazymad, For Me’, this will be her first UK festival headline and the Deer Shed team say the yare both honoured and excited to have her back at Baldersby Park.

Joining CMAT is The Go! Team, who Deer Shed welcome back after their last performance with us 12 years ago. A lot has happened in that time; over their six albums The Go! Team have taken sonic day trips to other lands – musically dipping into other cultures. But now on this, their seventh, they’ve bought a round-the-world ticket…. Benin, Japan, France, India, Texas and Detroit – all stops along the way. Deer Shed say they can’t wait to go on a sonic journey with them next summer!

Also announced today are London-based Welsh band The Tubs, merging post-punk, traditional British-folk, and guitar jangle (and the songwriters from the group Joanna Gruesome). Deer Shed are also pleased to announce six-piece band Blue Bendy; having released their acclaimed debut EP ‘Motorbike’ in 2022, this year has seen lots of exciting developments for the band, including their signing to state51 and being touted as an Artist to Watch by The Guardian.

Music aside, we are delighted to announce that John Niven will be joining the festival to discuss his latest book and his long writing career – a very exciting start for the literary line up in 2024.

This is the first group of early bookings, with more to follow at the end of November.

An innovator of a family-friendly format that doesn’t forgo exciting and contemporary musical and cultural curation, Deer Shed Festival is an event carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages. A festival for all – families, friends and fans.

Deer Shed will take place on 26-28 July 2024 – tickets are on sale now