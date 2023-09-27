Innovators urged to shape a vision for region’s future at 2023 Business Summit

Ahcieving economic growth through the region’s innovative business heroes will top the agenda at the York & North Yorkshire Business Summit in October.

With 2024 set to bring major changes to the way the region is governed, including an elected Mayor for York and North Yorkshire, business leaders with an interest in the region’s prosperity are urged to sign up to the event. The summit is the second organised by York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Helen Simpson OBE, LEP Chair, said delegates would be asked to ‘contribute to the business vision for the region’ to hand to the new mayor: The summit is an excellent chance for anyone with an interest in growth and investment in our region to help shape prosperity under devolution. One of our key aims is to bring the business community’s voice to a vision for York and North Yorkshire, which can help guide our elected mayor’s policy on investment and growth. We have some really exciting and innovative businesses emerging right here in York and North Yorkshire, as well as seeing exciting new ways of doing things in our established sectors such as food and farming. Together they’re not only driving the economies of our city and towns, but also boosting the post-Covid growth of our coastal and rural areas. It’s exactly those voices we want to hear at the summit, whether they’re a leader in a thriving business or an entrepreneur setting out on the path to growth. We need to hear from a wide range of businesses from across the region at this exciting time for the York and North Yorkshire.

In August last year a £540million devolution deal was agreed, proposing the creation of a combined authority (CA) for York and North Yorkshire, later this year, with mayoral elections set for May 2024.

As well as providing a chance for the business community to discuss devolution, the summit will also feature sessions on a range of issues at the heart of growth in the region. Keynote speakers will include former BBC Dragons’ Den dragon, and growth expert, Piers Linney, MP and Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake and Lou Cordwell OBE, Chief Creative Officer at Magnetic, and Chair of Manchester Combined Authority Business Committee.

The Summit is organised in partnership with The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

Sarah Czarnecki, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: York & North Yorkshire is a world-class place to do business. As we grow nearer to becoming a devolved region it is right that we shout about and showcase about our strengths and successes. We are in one of the most exciting chapters in North Yorkshire’s illustrious history and we need to tell the world about all we can do in this region.

Carolyn Frank, FSB Development manager said: The Summit is a chance to have your voice heard and get involved in the regional conversation at an exciting time for York & North Yorkshire. Any future mayoral administration can only be successful and effective with the business community behind them, and this is an opportunity for business owners to contribute and shape direction.

Beckie Hart, CBI Regional Director, said: There are some exciting times ahead for York and North Yorkshire as we look forward to what devolution could bring. At the CBI we’re keen to hear from the region’s diverse business voices during the summit and explore how we collaborate to drive sustainable growth.

The York & North Yorkshire Business Summit takes place from 1pm to 5pm on Friday 27 October 2023 at Radisson Hotel York.

The event includes an informal Super Networking session from 5pm, in partnership with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), Crombie Wilkinson Solicitors and Ian Walker & Co Chartered Accountants. For more information, including how to register, go to www.ynylep.com