Harrogate Theatre Choir’s fund raising concert for the people of Ukraine

Harrogate Theatre Choir certainly has a busy Autumn season lined up.

Their first concert ‘WE SING, YOU GIVE’ is on Saturday 7 October 2023 in Knaresborough and is a fund raising concert for the people of Ukraine. A

ll profits from the evening will be donated through the Disasters and Emergency Committee (DEC). This is the second time that Harrogate Theatre Choir has raised funds to help support those in need during the Ukraine conflict.

Chris Parkin, Chair of Harrogate Theatre Choir said: We have the most entertaining and uplifting programme planned, with songs from West Side Story, Les Miserables, Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, Cabaret, to name just a few. Anyone who has seen us will know that we perform all our songs in rich 4-part harmony and we can guarantee you an enjoyable evening! We are donating our funds through DEC as they co-ordinate the efforts of 15 leading charities to ensure donations go where they are most needed and where they will have most impact.

The concert is being held at the well-known Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough who have waived their usual hire fee to support the choir’s fund raising efforts. Local businesses have also been most generous, helping with printing/poster costs. Tickets are £10 (£5 for under 16s) and a bar will be available.

This versatile choir is then performing at ‘FOUNTAINS BY FLOODLIGHT’ on Friday 3 November. This is one of Fountains Abbey’s Autumn attractions which takes place on a number of Fridays and Saturday during October and November. Visitors can enjoy winter-warming refreshments at the Mill Yard before wandering through the abbey grounds, the ruins aglow with light, down to the Cellarium where the music of Harrogate Theatre Choir will ring out as darkness falls.

On Friday 10 November, Harrogate Theatre Choir joins forces with two other local choirs, Eurythmia Ensemble and The Collavoce Collective for a Remembrance Concert ‘YOU MUST REMEMBER THIS’. Under the direction of Catherine Field-Leather, the Musical Director of all three choirs, this moving concert forms part of the Cenotaph Centenary in Harrogate. The programme will feature The Armed Man (composed by Karl Jenkins) and the evening promises to be a beautiful mix of Poetry, Song and Film.

More information on all these events can be found at https://harrogatetheatrechoir.co.uk/events/