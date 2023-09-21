Wetherby Social Enterprise – Workplace Wellbeing Workshop

Want to spend more time in the great outdoors? Wetherby Social Enterprise holding a free Workplace Wellbeing Workshop for Yorkshire businesses.

Living Potential Care Farm, a working farm near Wetherby, Leeds, is hosting a Workplace Wellbeing Workshop to encourage Yorkshire businesses to step away from the office and experience first-hand how spending time in nature and with animals can benefit employee wellbeing.

The free workshop is on Wednesday, 27 September, 9 am to 1 pm, at Living Potential Care Farm near Wetherby.

Farm Director Tanya Bish will lead the workshop, and complimentary refreshments will be available.

Throughout the morning, attendees will spend time on the farm while learning how to consistently manage staff wellbeing and exploring ways to look after employee mental health.

Home to alpacas, Kune Kune pigs, goats, sheep, rabbits, guinea pigs, hens and a large allotment, Living Potential Care Farm is a non-profit social enterprise run by Tanya and an experienced team. Every day, Tanya and her team see the positive therapeutic effects of nature-based interventions as they welcome adults with additional learning needs to work on the farm.

Tanya said: For years we have seen how nature can help people flourish. We wanted to open the farm to local businesses so they could step away from the stresses of day-to-day life and experience how spending time with animals and in nature can benefit wellbeing. We regularly hold company away days here – it’s the perfect venue – secluded and at the end of a long track – far away from workplace distractions.

A revived Woodland Cabin, a stone’s throw from the main farm buildings, often hosts team building corporate events.

Tanya said: Weather permitting, I plan to take everyone to our Woodland Cabin during the Workplace Wellbeing Workshop. It’s a great place to find headspace and practice being present in nature.

During the workshop, you can spend the whole morning at the farm or drop in for a quick boost of nature.

The workshop is free to attend. Suitable footwear and clothing are encouraged. Complimentary refreshments will be available throughout the morning.

www.livingpotentialcarefarming.org.uk/wellbeing or email tanya@livingpotentialcarefarming.org.uk