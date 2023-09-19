Appeal following serious Harrogate assault

It happened at approximately 3am on Saturday 16 September 2023 and involved two men who seriously assaulted a man and woman in Mojo on Parliament Street.

The man was headbutted and punched repeatedly, the woman was sexually assaulted, punched and had her hair ripped out.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the images as they believe they could have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email joseph.havercroft@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joseph Havercroft.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230175678