Catterick mum’s tribute to son

The mother of an eight-year-old boy who tragically lost his life following a collision with a car in Catterick last week has paid tribute to him.

Joshua died following a collision in Catterick Garrison on Tuesday 5 September 2023.

Emergency services were called at around 5.49pm to Somerset Close following a report that a child pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a vehicle.

Joshua’s mum Kirsty has described him as “a bundle of joy, who was always smiling and always lit up the room.”

Kirsty said: He loved everyone in his life, his family, and his friends, he loved music and motorbikes and football, he was a proud Chelsea fan. Joshua was kind and caring and loved with every part of his soul especially his mum, we were best mates.

Joshua’s mum would like to thank everyone in the emergency services who attended that night, and to everyone in the local community who have reached out to her.