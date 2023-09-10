Knaresborough Remembrance Sunday Parade to go ahead

The Royal British Legion in Knaresborough have said that they are now able to share some brilliant news regarding this years Remembrance Sunday Parade which is due to take place in November.

North Yorkshire Police, at very short notice, informed the Royal British Legion branches in North Yorkshire that they would no longer provide Traffic Management on Remembrance Sunday. That immediately put this year’s annual Remembrance Sunday Parade from the church service at St John’s Church to the War memorial in the Castle grounds, at risk of being cancelled.

Remembrance Sunday is when the nation pays its respects and commemorates the sacrifices service men and women have made in defending this country since the start of World War I up to the present day. The British Legion have said that they remain extremely disappointed by the decision taken by North Yorkshire Police.