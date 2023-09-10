Knaresborough Remembrance Sunday Parade to go ahead

The Royal British Legion in Knaresborough have said that they are now able to share some brilliant news regarding this years Remembrance Sunday Parade which is due to take place in November.
North Yorkshire Police, at very short notice, informed the Royal British Legion branches in North Yorkshire that they would no longer provide Traffic Management on Remembrance Sunday. That immediately put this year’s annual Remembrance Sunday Parade from the church service at St John’s Church to the War memorial in the Castle grounds, at risk of being cancelled.
Remembrance Sunday is when the nation pays its respects and commemorates the sacrifices service men and women have made in defending this country since the start of World War I up to the present day. The British Legion have said that they remain extremely disappointed by the decision taken by North Yorkshire Police.
A spokesperson for the Royal British Legion in Knaresborough, David Houlgate said:
We are now pleased to announce that at a recent Knaresborough Town Council meeting, the Town Council’s Finance and General Purposes Committee resolved to give their clerk delegated powers to engage a traffic management company to manage the road closure on Sunday 12th November to allow the parade from St John’s Church to the war memorial to take place as usual.
Their office is in negotiation with a traffic management company to make the appropriate arrangements for the parade to go ahead.
This is wonderful news for the town and the RBL but most importantly it enables us all to commemorate in the traditional way and thank those who have lost their lives in the service of their country as well as those who have served and continue to serve to this day. It would seem that the sense of community is still very much alive and kicking and we wish to place on record our thanks to Knaresborough Town Council for their intervention. We are extremely grateful to them for this.