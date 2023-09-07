Memorial for PC Haigh who was fatally wounded on duty

PC Haigh died on 17 June 1982, aged 29. He was shot by a man he had stopped at Norwood Edge. He was found fatally wounded by colleagues who had become concerned when he didn’t answer the radio.

On the morning of Wednesday 6 September 2023, a memorial stone was unveiled at Norwood Edge Car Park, Stainburn Forest (west of Harrogate), in honour of PC David Haigh.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from The Police Memorial Trust, North Yorkshire Police and the family of PC Haigh.

On the morning of Thursday 7 September, a memorial stone will be unveiled at the Village Green outside the Royal Oak, in Old Malton, in honour of Sergeant David Winter. The ceremony will be attended by representatives from The Police Memorial Trust, North Yorkshire Police and the family of Sgt Winter.

Sgt Winter died on 28 June 1982, aged 31. He was shot during the search for the killer of PC Haigh and others.