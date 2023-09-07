Harrogate RUFC Annual Golf Day: Pannal Golf Club

The 21st Harrogate RUFC Annual Golf Day was held at Pannal Golf Club in excellent golfing conditions.

Organised once again by Martin Boyle, notwithstanding his duties as Pannal Golf Club Captain for the year. The event main sponsor was Harrogate Wealth Management.

18 teams took part in the Stableford competition, with the best 2 scores on each hole counting to the team score. Having finished third last year, Feather Smailes Scales jumped into the winners circle, with Tomrods Steelers as runners up. Serendipity, who were defending their title, achieved a creditable third place on count-back over the last nine holes from Saga Lager. Liam Lambert from Serendipity was nearest the pin on the 10th, and Mike Armstrong from Warehouse Storage Solutions was nearest the pin on the 18th in 2 shots.

Once again, players and guests then congregated in the Clubhouse for an evening of food, drink and bonhomie, expertly MC’d by Kevin Lynch.

Everyone enjoyed the meal: Duck Liver Parfait, followed by Beef Bourguignon and a Cheese Board. Kevin amused the audience with his anecdotes and kept them informed on the Carabao Cup match at Wetherby Road and the T20 International at Chester-le-Street. However, the biggest cheer on this front was when he mentioned Doncaster Rovers were one nil up on Everton. Martin, in his role as Captain of Pannal, said a few words, welcoming and thanking all for attending and supporting the Rugby Club. A raffle was held, before Simon Croft auctioned England International Rugby tickets (against Wales and Ireland in the 6 Nations in 2024), overnight accommodation, an 8 course tasting menu and breakfast for 2 at the General Tarleton, and rounds of golf at Harpenden and Pannal. Prizes were presented by Martyn Wood, Harrogate’s Director of Rugby, with Simon Croft replying on behalf of the winning team. Cardale Financial Planning won the sweepstake for drawing the winning team, and very kindly donated their prize back to the Rugby Club.

Harrogate RUFC once again wishes to send their grateful thanks to Pannal Golf Club, their Captain and staff for hosting a fantastic day, and to our sponsors and guests for supporting the event..

1st Feather Smailes Scales – 89 points

2nd Tomrods Steelers – 87 points

3rd Serendipity – 84 points (43 on the back nine)

Nearest the pin on the 10th Liam Lambert – 92 centimetres

Nearest the pin on the 18th in 2 Mike Armstrong – 1.18 metres