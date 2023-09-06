Wetherby becomes home to retailer The Original Factory Shop

Local community retailer, The Original Factory Shop, is set to open its brand-new Wetherby store on Saturday, expanding its store portfolio to over 185 stores and has created 10 jobs in the local community.

New store will create 10 jobs in local community

Free gift cards offered to first 50 customers-

The department store is also offering free gift cards to the first customers through its doors. The store will perform a prize draw lucky dip for the first 50 paying customers, with cash values of up to £100 to be won.

The new look discount department store will be situated at 11-13 and 17-19 Market Place, and will see the retailer bring its range of great value branded clothing and footwear, garden and outdoor products, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect to Wetherby customers and residents.

Adding a unique offering to Wetherby’s shopping area, customers will be able to purchase big brands with big savings of up to 70%. Brands stocked at the store will include the likes of Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Converse, Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani. It is running a set of special in-store only offers from opening up while stocks last.

Customers can also sign up and use a physical card in-store, unlocking exclusive deals, savings, and rewards available when they shop and scan their TOFS Club card at the till point in store. The card and app are both packed with exclusive member only savings, great rewards, and regular opportunities to win gifts across its 180+ stores in the heart of local communities.

Michelle Ryan, Regional Business Development Manager, comments: TOFS is a national business made up of over 180 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to Wetherby and serving the local community. Our store will be run by local people from Wetherby and we’ve started recruiting for 10 job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving up great value products when the new store opens on Thursday.

The Original Factory Shop in Wetherby will open on Saturday 9th September and is located on 11-13 And 17-19 Market Pl, Wetherby LS22 6LQ.