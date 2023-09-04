Nidderdale Greenway Extension Survey launched

A survey to measure local support for a proposal to extend the Nidderdale Greenway from Harrogate through Pateley Bridge towards Scar House Reservoir has just been launched by the Hampsthwaite Pathfinders, an action group backed by the local parish council.

The 2 minute survey, which continues until 18 September, can be found online at https://forms.office.com/r/kLdjfF9hqF and a printable version at Hampsthwaite Village: Information about Hampsthwaite

There has been an ambition for at least 25 years to have a traffic free path – the Nidderdale Greenway Extension – from Harrogate through Nidderdale. The current Greenway opened in 2014 from Harrogate to Ripley and has proved hugely popular with walkers, cyclists, wheelchair users and horse riders of all ages and abilities.

A member of the Pathfinders group Rob Lloyd said: A safe Greenway Extension path for walkers would offer a great opportunity for linking village communities, schools and doctors surgeries up and down Nidderdale with a traffic free safe path. Today walking from Hampsthwaite to Birstwith means risking life and limb on a narrow busy road (no pavement) which is too hazardous and therefore little used. Visiting the nearest Doctor surgery (only a mile if we had a safe footpath) means driving or catching an infrequent bus. What we are seeking is a safe walking solution.