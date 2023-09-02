Luke Armstrong
Luke Armstrong

Luke Armstrong to remain at Harrogate Town AFC

//

An EFL spokesperson has today confirmed the following:

The registration of Luke Armstrong from Harrogate to Wrexham has been rejected on the basis of the paperwork not being submitted by the necessary deadline.

As a result, Luke remains a Harrogate Town player.

Previous news item:

Luke Armstrong permanent transfer from Harrogate Town to Wrexham

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.