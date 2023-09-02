Luke Armstrong permanent transfer from Harrogate Town to Wrexham

Luke Armstrong has today joined Wrexham on a permanent transfer, for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old had been the subject of a number of offers from clubs, with an offer now being received that meets our valuation of the player.

Manager Simon Weaver added:

We have reluctantly decided that Luke can go to another club.

It has taken its time because we wanted to keep him, he’s been a great player for the club and we wanted to look after the club and get a good fee in and we’ve managed to do that, but we wish him well.

He’s been fantastic and I’m glad for him that he’s got back to enjoying his football at Harrogate Town, in some ways it’s a feather in our cap that a player has enjoyed it so much and felt freed up.

I think it’s a winning situation for him and for the club because we’ve got a really good fee.

When a player says I want to go and my heart is elsewhere then you have to take it seriously and consider the affect it might have on the team and himself should it not go his way, so in the background we have been working really hard on bringing in centre forwards.