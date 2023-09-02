Harrogate Town AFC will see the return of striker Josh March, on a permanent transfer from Stevenage.

The 26-year-old is a familiar face to Town fans having scored five goals for the club while on loan during the 2020/21 season.

Following his loan, March returned to parent club Forest Green Rovers, who he helped achieve promotion to League One, where he would make 26 appearances at that level for the club.

March then joined Stevenage on a permanent deal, but now returns to Wetherby Road.

Manager Simon Weaver said: We are delighted to have Marchy back with us. He plays the game with lots of energy but also knows where the back of the net is. In his last spell with the club he scored freely and anytime he crossed that line you knew he was going to be a threat going forward. He has an edge and that’s what we like about him. Obviously, since he was last with us, he has had promotion experience with Stevenage and Forest Green. Having those experiences brings an understanding of what it takes to do well at this level.

Speaking shortly after putting pen-to-paper, March said: I am really pleased to be signing for this great club again. I have nothing but fond memories of my first spell and I know the gaffer and Thirs well. As soon as I heard of the interest I was keen to get it over the line. I feel like I have unfinished business here and I can’t wait to get out there and playing in front of the supporters.

Born in Stourbridge, March began his career with Alvechurch in 2015, becoming the club’s first contracted player in a decade in May 2017.

He became a vital player for the non-league side, scoring an impressive 81 goals in 184 matches to help Alvechurch rise from the Midland Alliance to the Southern Premier.

March then moved onto National League North side, Leamington, for the 2019-20 season, scoring 24 goals in just 26 appearances before signing for League Two side Forest Green Rovers in January 2020, ahead of his first spell at Town.

The transfer is subject to EFL approval.