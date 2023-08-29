Growth Hub Support for Harrogate Brewing Company

Harrogate Brewing Company, a family-owned business with a decade-long legacy, is celebrating a ‘six-fold increase’ in turnover with support provided by the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub.

The Growth Hub is part of the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership which is a public-private partnership, funded by government and working closely in partnership with North Yorkshire Council and City of York Council to drive economic growth across York and North Yorkshire.

Director and co-owner Joe Joyce expressed gratitude for the transformative assistance received from Strive Live and Made Smarter, highlighting the significant impact these initiatives have had on their operations.

In January 2020, Joe Joyce and his wife Julie took the reins of Harrogate Brewing Company, embarking on a mission to elevate the business to new heights. Armed with a clear vision and dedication, the couple initially encountered challenges compounded by the COVID-19 lockdown measures. However, with strategic decisions and resilience, the company is now thriving.

A key contributor to their success has been the partnership with the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub. The journey began with Strive Live, an eight-week online programme that provided Joe Joyce with a fresh perspective on their business operations. The course allowed them to re-evaluate various aspects of the company, from marketing strategies to production planning. The supportive community offered invaluable insights, giving them a renewed sense of direction and motivation.

A real turning point, however, came with the guidance of the Growth Hub’s Mike Pennington through the Made Smarter programme. Harrogate Brewing Company secured a £7.5k grant to implement cutting-edge Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and production process monitoring technologies, with potential for a further £2k to fund new energy sensors. This move is poised to revolutionise the company’s efficiency and productivity, while enabling targeted product development and strategic expansion.

Joe Joyce spoke highly of the support received, emphasising its transformative impact: The Growth Hub has provided us with a vital leg up in accelerating our business. The comprehensive guidance from Strive Live and Made Smarter has not only bolstered our operational capabilities but also instilled the confidence to pursue our growth ambitions.

Mike Pennington, a business relationship manager representing Made Smarter through the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub, echoed the sentiment. He expressed his enthusiasm for the potential of Harrogate Brewing Company and similar businesses.