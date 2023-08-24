Harrogate Grammar School GCSE results

Harrogate Grammar School is celebrateing the success of an exceptional cohort of Year 11 students who have achieved outstanding GCSE results.

This cohort were in Year 8 when school first went into lockdown. They faced a further lockdown in Year 9 before a much more normal Year 10. With very few special exam board adjustments and arrangements in place this year, they approached their first formal exams with composure and the resolve to do their best.

This year the government and Ofqual have been keen to issue grades much closer to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. With that policy direction, they introduced grade protection meaning that a student who would have achieved a 6 in geography, for example, would be just as likely to achieve this, even if their exam performance was a little weaker. Senior examiners were asked to make allowances so that national performance in subjects was not lower than before the pandemic.

Exams returned to 2019 levels