Harrogate Grammar School GCSE results

Harrogate Grammar School is celebrateing the success of an exceptional cohort of Year 11 students who have achieved outstanding GCSE results.
This cohort were in Year 8 when school first went into lockdown. They faced a further lockdown in Year 9 before a much more normal Year 10. With very few special exam board adjustments and arrangements in place this year, they approached their first formal exams with composure and the resolve to do their best.
This year the government and Ofqual have been keen to issue grades much closer to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. With that policy direction, they introduced grade protection meaning that a student who would have achieved a 6 in geography, for example, would be just as likely to achieve this, even if their exam performance was a little weaker. Senior examiners were asked to make allowances so that national performance in subjects was not lower than before the pandemic.
- Exams returned to 2019 levels
Neil Renton, Headteacher, said:
We are incredibly pleased with the outcomes this year, with the school performing above the expected fall to 2019 levels. Out of a large cohort of 284 students, an impressive 83% of students gained 5 standard passes including English and maths.
We celebrate the success of all our students. Their remarkable achievements reflect not only their drive for success, but our emphasis on providing a broad and balanced curriculum that meets the differing needs of all our learners.
Congratulations and thank you to our students!
These exceptional outcomes recognise the hard work, resilience, and determination of our students and we thank them for all their efforts. We fully appreciate the support that parents have provided during their children’s time with us – it is this partnership between home and school which continues to be the foundation for our success at HGS. We would also like to thank our teachers and staff who have worked
tirelessly to inspire students.
Harrogate Grammar School congratulates all our students. You are all exceptional, inspiring, and talented young people and we could not be prouder of you. We wish you well in the next stage of your education and we look forward to welcoming students to our Sixth Form.