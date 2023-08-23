Fireworks Championships to light up skies over Newby

Newby Hall and Gardens is the setting for a night of dazzling pyrotechnics this bank holiday weekend.

The Fireworks Champions event takes place on Saturday 26 August when three stunning displays – choreographed to music and with accompanying laser displays – will light up the skies over Newby.

Three of the UK’s best fireworks companies compete in the event, each putting on a 10-minute display.

Visitors will vote using their mobile phones for the best display before organisers stage a grand fireworks finale to round off the evening.

Gates open at 4pm when visitors are encouraged to come along with friends and family and enjoy a picnic before a drone show at 8.50pm (weather permitting) and the start of the fireworks displays at 9.05pm.

Stuart Gill, commercial director at Newby Hall, said: The Fireworks Championships provides an evening of great entertainment with sensational displays by some of the UK’s best fireworks companies. It is a really enjoyable way to spend time with family and friends on a late summer’s evening.

Advance tickets are £23 adult; £13 child; under 5s free. On the day tickets are £25 adult; £15 child.

For more details and to buy tickets: https://www.fireworkchampions.co.uk/our-events/newby-hall/book-tickets/