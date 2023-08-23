Boroughbridge Duck Race

Boroughbridge will have its second duck race we have organised in Boroughbridge, a break due to COVID,

The event is raising money with the Boroughbridge Lions Club, for local causes.

Duck race I to be held on the river Ure from the Salmon Ladders to the bridge and we have 1000 ducks racing for the top prize of £200 cash.

The first 10 ducks to finish will reward the owner of the ducks number a cash prize.

Ducks cost £2 each and are available for sale through the lions club, Fox and Hounds, Langthorpe, Grantham Arms , Milby and the Tap on the Tutt (formerly Three horse shoes) Boroughbridge.

On the day purchases can be made at the Tap on the Tutt where the Lions Club will have a Stall.

The races starts at 11am with presentation to the winners at the Tap on the Tutt at approximately 12.30

Refreshments available all day from 9am.