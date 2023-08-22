Change of head coach at Harrogate Rugby Club

Harrogate Rugby club has said that, after two seasons as Head Coach, it is with both appreciation and a hint of sadness that they announce the departure of Sam Fox. Having served the club with dedication and passion, Sam has decided to explore new opportunities in his coaching career securing roles with both Pocklington School and the Yorkshire Academy. Sam will be staying with the club as a player for the 2023/2024 season and we look forward to seeing him with his playing boots back on, working toward the 100 cap milestone.

Director of Rugby, Martyn Wood said: We bid farewell to Sam and extend our sincerest gratitude for his valuable contributions to our club. We wish him every success in his future endeavours and remain grateful for the work he has done for Harrogate Rugby Club. We are thrilled to announce that Dan Scarborough will be stepping into the position. A seasoned and respected figure in the rugby world, having played for Leeds Tykes, Racing Metro, Saracens and England. Dan brings a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of the game.

The club’s management and players warmly welcome Dan Scarborough and eagerly anticipate an exciting new chapter under his stewardship. With his appointment, Harrogate Rugby Club remains committed to upholding its legacy as a prominent force in the rugby community.