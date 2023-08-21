Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Education visit Busy Bees nursery in Harrogate 

A nursery in Harrogate hosted a joint visit by the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Education today (Monday 21 August 2023) to meet local parents and early years childcare providers 10 days before additional subsidised childcare funding is available.

Rishi Sunak and Gillian Keegan were shown around the Busy Bees Harrogate Hornbeam Park centre on Hookstone Road by centre director Sarah Saynor, alongside Busy Bees’ Group Chief Quality Officer Gill Jones MBE.

The Ministers joined children in painting and outdoor play activities, allowing them to experience firsthand how the UK’s largest nursery group delivers early years education across almost 400 centres throughout the country.

They also took the opportunity to talk to local parents about their views on the changes the government is making to early years education funding.