Libdems call for Highways Council Executive Member to resign over Harrogate Station Gateway

Lib Dems are calling on North Yorkshire Council Executive Member to resign over Gateway bungle.

In a joint letter, Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Liberal Democrat Councillors have called for Councillor Keane Duncan’s resignation as the lead member for Highways and Transportation. His department spent £2 million of taxpayers money on consultants for a scheme that was disliked by local businesses and residents and was axed on the advice of North Yorkshire Council’s own lawyers!

Local Liberal Democrat Councillors have been critical of the handling of the Harrogate Gateway project by the North Yorkshire’s Conservative-led Executive citing lack of engagement with residents and businesses. In July, the group sent a message of no confidence to Cllr Duncan over his handling of this scheme.

Councillor Monika Slater said: Let us make this clear Harrogate needs investment but the Conservatives, both at North Yorkshire Council and those in Westminster seem unable to deliver for Harrogate. Cllr Duncan has overseen a project that has a £2 million spend on consultants but is not robust enough to withstand a legal challenge. What a waste of public money. Cllr Duncan and the Conservative Executive have failed to address meaningful concerns of residents and businesses and deliver a scheme that has local support, one that will bring positive changes to Harrogate. If this is the best he can do it is simply not good enough.