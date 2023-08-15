Charli Walton Appointed to Belzona Polymerics Ltd. Board of Directors

Designers and manufacturers of polymeric repair and protection systems, Belzona Polymerics Ltd. (whose headquarters are based in Harrogate), has announced the promotion of long-serving employee, Mrs Charli Walton (Ge Yu), to its Board of Directors.

Mrs Walton, who in August 2022 was appointed Corporate Development Director (China) onto the Board of Belzona Molecular Technology (Nanjing) Limited, is the first female member of the Board. She has been with Belzona for twelve years, originally joining the Marketing Team in 2011.

Mrs Walton has acquired considerable experience in B2B marketing and will be responsible for creating and implementing marketing strategies to consolidate and accelerate Belzona’s growth plans in China. In addition, she will be providing the nexus between the Chinese Company, Chinese Distributors, and Belzona’s various international headquarters.

Commenting on Mrs Walton’s appointment, Mr Barry Nisill, Belzona’s CEO, said: “During Charli’s career with Belzona, she has developed an extensive knowledge which, teamed with her boundless enthusiasm, has seen her become an important member of the Belzona leadership team. On behalf of everyone at Belzona, I would like to congratulate Charli and wish her every success for the future!”

Mrs Walton said: It is a great honour to be appointed to the Board of Directors. I would like to thank Belzona for giving me this incredible opportunity, as well as for the extensive investment made into my training and development in preparation for my new role. This includes attendance at the Rising Women Leaders Programme at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School. I am excited to bring my wealth of my experience to my new position within the business, with the aim of driving the growth and success of this amazing Company and its employees.

Mrs Walton’s appointment to the Board is part of the Company’s ongoing investment in its staff members. Indeed, ‘investment’ is one of the three pillars identified in the Company’s new values and mission statement, along with ‘innovation’ and ‘integrity’.