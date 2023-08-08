Festival of Flavours returns to RHS Harlow Carr for 2023

RHS Garden Harlow Carr has announced the return of its ‘Festival of Flavours’ from 9 – 10 September this year.

Thousands flocked to the inaugural event last year, which will once again bring together growers and chefs, communities, families, foodies and gardeners of all ages and backgrounds, in a celebration of plot-to-plate eating, world food and autumnal flavours.

There will be live demonstrations by top chefs and passionate home cooks using fresh, seasonal produce picked straight from the RHS garden. Throughout the festival, growers and chefs will demonstrate the enormous range of delicious crops that can be grown at home, whether outdoors in a garden, or inside on a windowsill, from autumnal favourites like squash and kale, to flavour-packed herbs such as Thai basil, mint, and coriander.

Visitors will have a chance to learn from RHS experts, browse world food stalls, take tours of the Kitchen Garden, taste some fantastic street food and participate in family cooking workshops, and much more.

Further details, including chef line-ups, and trade stands can be found below and for more information, visit www.rhs.org.uk/festivalofflavours

Cookery theatre

Enjoy live demonstrations from chefs throughout the weekend, showcasing how to cook locally grown ingredients using inspiration from around the world.

Saturday 9 September:

10am – Olayemi ‘Yemi’ Abimbola Adelekan (2022 MasterChef Semi-finalist)

11am – Michaela Hanna (plus nutritionist) (Yorkshire based private chef)

12pm – David Atherton (Winner Great British Bake Off 2019)

1pm – Eddie Scott (2022 MasterChef Champion)

2pm – Afseneh Kaviani (2012 MasterChef finalist)

3pm – Kathryn Bumby (Yorkshire Pasta)

Sunday 10 September:

10am – Georgette Jarvis (George’s Caribbean Kitchen)

11am – Gilly Robinson (Malton Cookery School)

12pm – Olayemi ‘Yemi’ Abimbola Adelekan (2022 MasterChef Semi-finalist)

1pm – Ian Wilkinson (Yolk Farm)

2pm – Owen Diaram (Yorkshire based private chef)

3pm – Minal Patal (Prashad)

Street Food

Jack in a box

Peacock Indian Street Food

Toast of Harrogate

George’s Caribbean Kitchen

Family activities

Kiddycook

Families can take part in cookery workshops learning about how to prepare nutritional and freshly grown fresh fruit and vegetables, preparing a dish to take home to cook. With a choice between a Butternut squash, carrot and puff pastry spiral or Crunchy Vegetable Fries with a parmesan & herb coating, dinner is bound to be not only nutritious but delicious too!

Trade stands

Discover and purchase a range of locally grown and produced products from our carefully selected suppliers who will be sharing their knowledge throughout the weekend.

Harrogate Tipple

Harrogate Tipple are based on the beautiful Ripley Castle Estate only 4 miles from Harlow Carr. They pride themselves in knowing that the key ingredients are sourced locally from Harrogate and the surrounding areas. They’re not only found here, they are the best ingredients the team could find and only the best will do! Ensuring they find the right balance for a taste of true distinction. Taste and purchase their range of spirits which includes gins, rum and even a whisky too.

Garth Cottage Herbs

Based near Northallerton, Garth Cottage Herbs is a family run nursery who specialise in culinary herbs, chillies, garlic and infused oils. They’ll be selling a full range of their speciality items along with garlic sets for autumn planting.

Reet Yorkshire Food

Made in their Yorkshire kitchen, all Reet Yorkshire Food’s wonderful recipes have been developed in Yorkshire using only the best ingredients. Their emphasis is on good quality artisan products that are jam-packed full of flavour.

Yorkshire Pasta Company

We want to take pasta back to basics, with no compromise on flavour, making pasta slowly and authentically; this is essential for enhancing the flavour of the grain and the pasta’s ability to absorb sauces. Some say it even results in a more easily digestible pasta.

Yorkshire Appetite Food Tours

Yorkshire Appetite is based in Harrogate and was started to help visitors experience a great few hours finding out more about our towns and why both have been known as the happiest place to live in the UK

North Yorkshire Rotters

The North Yorkshire Rotters, known as the Rotters, promote home composting, reduce, reuse and recycling and the ‘love food hate waste’ campaigns at events, talks and school workshops across North Yorkshire. These campaigns are promoted to highlight the practical ways that residents can reduce waste, save money and help the environment.

Fruit Works

Fruit Works Co-operative is a social enterprise helping people to plant and maintain fruit trees in the Bradford and Leeds area. Our work is spread across 4 main areas: designing and planting orchards, pruning mature fruit trees, growing and selling fruit trees from our nursery, and delivering training workshops.

Leeds allotment federation

Leeds Allotments Federation is the voice for allotment and leisure gardeners in the greater Leeds area. LAF represents about fifty local self-managed allotment sites, all with close links with Leeds City Council. LAF campaigns to promote allotment gardening on the national stage as well, through our membership in the National Allotment Society.

Hilary Burnett Cooper

Hilary is a British Artist and has been painting and exhibiting artwork from an early age. She is now working professionally as an artist and is the current artist in residence at RHS Garden Harlow Carr.