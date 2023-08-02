Police ask for dashcam footage following fatal collision near York

Traffic Officers investigating a fatal collision between a car and a motorcycle are appealing for witnesses and relevant dash-cam footage.

B1363 at Green Hill, Gilling East, York

Just before 6.30pm on Saturday 29 July 2023

Involved silver Vauxhall Agila and a black Honda CBR motorcycle

Despite the efforts of members of the public, ambulance and air ambulance crews, the rider of the motorcycle sadly died at the scene.

He is aged in his 50s and from the Leeds area. His family have been informed and are receiving support from the police.

The stretch of road remained closed until 2.50am on Sunday. This was to allow the police to carry out a full examination of the collision scene and for both vehicles to be safely recovered.

If you have information or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation, please email chris.graham-marlow@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, option 2, and ask for Chris Graham-Marlow. Please quote reference 12230141466 when providing details.