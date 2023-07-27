North Yorkshire Police: Right Care, Right Person rollout to help police focus on policing, and people get the right support

North Yorkshire Police introduced Right Care, Right Person on 31 January 2023.

This was a significant change where the police would no longer attend incidents that were mental health support cases. They do however work to thresholds, where they would attend if there was risk to life or risk of serious harm.

North Yorkshire Council were asked to comment, but declined to do so.

The Home Office have released a National Partnership Agreement limiting the police response to mental health crises.

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said: Councils recognise that the police may not always be the most appropriate service to respond to a mental health crisis and so it is good that this is being clarified through this national agreement. However, we are concerned that this is being rolled out too quickly, with inadequate local engagement and partnership working meaning that other agencies risk being unable to pick up any increases in demand for their services. It is also important that the police work closely with their local partners to plan its implementation. Mental health services are funded via councils social care budgets which are already under considerable pressure. To deliver the best care possible for those experiencing a mental health crisis, alternative community services need to be fully funded across the country.

The Local Government Association represents a number of local councils, but without comment from North Yorkshire Council, it is not clear if their criticism also applies to North Yorkshire.

Right Care, Right Person’ is a model designed to ensure that when there are concerns for a person’s welfare linked to mental health, medical or social care issues, the right person with the right skills, training and experience will respond. In recent years, police officers have often been required to offer support to those who really require specialist medical or psychological care.

Under ‘Right Care, Right Person’, officers no longer be take on this responsibility when it is not appropriate to do so.

Police intervention can have a detrimental effect on vulnerable patients who feel they are being criminalised because of their health or social care issues.

Care is now be provided by the agency that can best meet the individual’s needs ensuring in many cases continuity of care and specialist knowledge.