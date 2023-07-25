‘Brownfield first’ homes plan announced by conservative mayor candidate

Conservative Mayor candidate Keane Duncan has committed to a “brownfield first” new homes plan to help protect York and North Yorkshire’s countryside.
Welcoming Rishi Sunak’s plan to build the “right homes in the right places”, Keane Duncan pledged to unlock 900 new homes on brownfield sites in his first two years as mayor using £12.7m of funding devolved from Westminster.
Keane said:
I want more young people and families in York and North Yorkshire to achieve the dream of owning their own home.
Ensuring our area is affordable for everyone, especially the next generation, inevitably means we must build more – but it is important we get the location right.
I would unlock responsible development on brownfield sites and deliver 900 new homes in my first two years as mayor.
The York Central site earmarked for 2,500 homes shows the scale of our ambition, but there are many other parcels of abandoned or underutilised land prime for regeneration.
We should prioritise building the next generation of family homes on these sites first to ease the pressure on our beautiful green spaces.