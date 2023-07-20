Junior netball club celebrates successful first year

Twisters Junior Netball Club has celebrated a successful first year with an awards night for its young players.

Launched in September last year by Harrogate Challengers Netball Club, Twisters is open to girls in Years 5 to 7 and is already so popular that it has a waiting list.

Rachel Thomas, a defender with Challengers who leads the junior division, said: The response to Twisters has been amazing and we’ve had an incredible year. We now have a group of 25 girls playing regularly at training and in friendly matches, and we’re also looking forward to entering the U12 Harrogate and District Netball League for the first time later this year.

The awards night was held in a marquee at Harrogate Railway Football Club and featured a round-up of the club’s successes alongside some fun and games. Plaques, medals and trophies were handed out to winners, runners-up and nominees in a range of categories including Defender of the Year and Attacker of the Year.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of three key awards. Abiola Cowsill won the Twister of the Year Award, with Thea Bynoe named runner-up; Isabel Salisbury was the winner and Jess Mara the runner-up in the Most Improved Player of the Year; and Kate Sadler won the Coaches’ Player of the Year Award, with Catrin Dodsworth runner-up.

Thanking the members of Challengers Netball Club who helped set up and run Twisters, Rachel said: It was lovely to get together and celebrate the success of our junior division. All our girls have made so much progress and we’re thrilled at how many have stayed with us from the beginning.

The club is now launching a Twisters ‘Minis’ section for girls in Years 3 to 5 after gaining funding from Sport England.

Rachel added: We are delighted to be building on the success of Twisters with our new ‘Minis’ division which will introduce younger girls to the joys of playing netball.

To find out more about Twisters Minis, email Harrogatechallengerstwisters@hotmail.com