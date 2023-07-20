Harewood Bridge four-week closure starts 26 July 2023 for essential maintenance

Harewood Bridge four-week closure starts next week on 26 July 2023 for essential maintenance

From 7am Wednesday 26 July to 6am Thursday 24 August 2023 Harewood Bridge will close in both directions to all vehicles for four weeks for essential maintenance. The footway across the bridge will remain open throughout the works.

The historic Grade II* listed Harewood Bridge carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharfe at Harewood. The important crossing sees thousands of vehicles use it each day. The closure and essential works are planned to coincide with the school summer holidays, with reduced levels of traffic. Local businesses in the vicinity of the bridge will remain open during the closure.

Leeds City Council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty will carry out waterproofing, resurfacing and foot path repair works. The council has previously carried out temporary repair patches to extend the longevity of the carriageway, but now unfortunately these repairs can no longer continue without fixing the underlining problem.

The replacement of the waterproofing will lead to benefits such as:

an increased reliability of journeys and reduction in congestion caused by unplanned emergency closures for carriageway repairs.

reduced risk of accidents caused by potholes in carriageway,

reduced risk of damage to vehicles caused by potholes in carriageway.

Before the closure there will be advance signage and notices to keep road users informed. Full traffic management will be in place with a diversion and signage for road users to follow.

The diversion route follows:

north on Harrogate Road (A61)

continue along Harrogate Road/Swindon Lane (A61)

at the roundabout, take the first exit towards Poole in Wharfedale onto Harrogate Road (A658)

continue along Harrogate Road (A658)

at the roundabout, take the second exit onto Poole Bank New Road (A658)

continue along Poole Bank New Road (A658)

turn left onto Leeds Road (A660)

at both sets of roundabouts, take the second exit to stay on Leeds Road (A660)

continue along Leeds Road/Otley Road (A660)

at Lawnswood Roundabout, take the first exit towards Ring Road/Ring Road Weetwood (A6120)

continue along Ring Road (A6120)

at the roundabout, take the second exit to continue along Ring Road (A6120)

at the roundabout, take the first exit onto Harrogate Road (A61)

continue along Harrogate Road (A61)

The same diversionary route will operate in the opposite direction.

During the closure pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to cross the bridge, managed safely by the on-site construction team. The council is engaging local road users, businesses and farmers to see what support can be offered to mitigate impact on their work.