Danone continue plans to extend Harrogate Spring Water bottling plant

Danone, under their Harrogate Spring Water brand, have said that they are still pursuing plans to increase the bottling capacity at their Harrogate site.

The current proposals are to build on an area of woodland (Rotary Wood), at the rear of the plant on Harlow Moor Road.

There remains an active campaign against the proposals, with the loss of the woodland, without an acceptable solution being proposed being a significant element of the objections.

The plant also provides a revenue stream for the council, but to what level has not been disclosed.