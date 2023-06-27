Danone continue plans to extend Harrogate Spring Water bottling plant

Danone, under their Harrogate Spring Water brand, have said that they are still pursuing plans to increase the bottling capacity at their Harrogate site.
The current proposals are to build on an area of woodland (Rotary Wood), at the rear of the plant on Harlow Moor Road.
There remains an active campaign against the proposals, with the loss of the woodland, without an acceptable solution being proposed being a significant element of the objections.
The plant also provides a revenue stream for the council, but to what level has not been disclosed.
A spokesperson for Danone (Harrogate Spring Water) said
We are working hard exploring options to address the points raised during the course of our consultation process last year on plans to expand our production site.
It is because we are determined to create a solution which tackles those points and delivers for the people of Harrogate, for the town and for Harrogate Spring Water that we are taking the time to get it right.
As soon as we are in a position to do so, we will share the updated scheme with the public – we plan to host a public drop-in exhibition, as well as engage with key local groups and with local media.
We are keen to do this in as timely a manner as we can and while we are still not in a position to put a precise date on when this will take place, as soon as this situation changes, we will let everyone know.