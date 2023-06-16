Rowers make a splash for Martin House this weekend

Teams of rowers will make a splash for cash this weekend when Martin House Children’s Hospice holds its Dragon Boat Race at Roundhay Park.

More than 40 teams will battle to be crowned champions in the contest on Waterloo Lake on Sunday 25 June.

Maddie Bentley, events manager at Martin House, said: The Dragon Boat Race is such a great spectacle – there are races every 10 minutes, so there’s plenty of fast and furious action to watch. We also have a tug of war competition, family funfair and plenty of food stalls, all the in beautiful setting of Roundhay Park, so it’s a great day out.

The day sees teams of 10, plus a drummer, paddle for victory in a series of heats, culminating in a grand final which will see the winning team take home the Dragon Boat Race trophy. There are also prizes for the best fancy dress and highest fundraisers.

Martin House, cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions across West, North and East Yorkshire. Its care includes respite breaks, symptom control and emergency care and end of life care, as well as bereavement support for families.

Maddie added: Thanks to our headline sponsor HARIBO, and our tug of war sponsor GMI Construction, more of the money raised at the Dragon Boat Race will go to providing specialist care to seriously ill children and supporting their families through the most difficult times.

Jon Hughes, managing director at HARIBO, said: HARIBO has been a proud partner of Martin House for the past 15 years, and I’m pleased that we can sponsor their biggest public event of the year to raise awareness and funds for the vital work they do for families across West, North and East Yorkshire. Every child deserves moments of happiness, and we can’t wait to take to the water for the Dragon Boat Race to support a charity so close to our hearts.

Races start at around 10am and go on throughout the day. To find out more about Martin House, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk