Commissioner Zoë announces opportunities for the public to have their say on police and fire services

Commissioner Zoë to visit Catterick and York to meet local residents and business owners to hear their community, policing or fire service concerns.

On Wednesday 21 June Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire and York will be at Tesco, Catterick Garrison between 0930am until mid day. The full address of the store is: Tesco Richmondshire Walk, Catterick Garrison , North Yorkshire, DL9 3EN

On Wednesday 28 June Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire and York will be at Tesco Extra, Askham Bar, York from 10am until 1pm. The full address of the store is: Tesco Extra Askham Bar, Tadcaster Rd, York, North Yorkshire, YO24 1LW

Commissioner Zoë is the link between the public and the police and fire and rescue service – to make sure they do a good job on the public’s behalf.

It is Zoë’s job to ensure community needs are met as effectively as possible, by setting objectives through her Police and Crime Plan and Fire and Rescue Plan.

She is supported by the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, who help her with public engagement and scrutiny of the police and fire services and in providing a wide range of services to help victims to cope and recover.

If you have any community, policing or fire concerns you would like to raise with Commissioner Zoë, please come along. The Commissioner will be joined by members of the local policing team and fire service who will be on hand to provide crime prevention and fire safety advice.

If you are unable to come along but have an issue you would like to raise with Commissioner Zoë please email: info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk or take part in Zoë’s Online Public meeting on Thursday 22 June 2023.

“Your Fire Service, your say” – Commissioner Zoë to host online meeting driven by interest from the public

On Thursday 22 June 2023, Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe will host an online public meeting where she will scrutinise and hold the Chief Fire Officer to account on behalf of the public’s concerns.

This meeting will focus on how North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service prevents fires and other emergencies.

Residents of York and North Yorkshire are invited to join the online public meeting which will include allotted time for the Commissioner to ask questions sent in by the public.

This is the first in a series of public meetings between Commissioner Zoë and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service that dives deeper into the areas of the fire service that the public want to hear about.

Questions relating to fire safety are encouraged but questions for any area of the fire service are welcome and should be submitted using the online form on the Commissioners website: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/YourVoice/

The purpose of these regular online public meetings is to hold the Chief Fire officer to account for their delivery of the Commissioner’s Fire and Rescue Plan, to ensure the service is achieving its objectives and generating positive outcomes in the interests of the public.

Commissioner Zoë says:

“My online public meetings offer updates for the public in areas of concern, whilst providing full transparency on how I act as Commissioner to ensure North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is delivering what they should to keep residents of York and North Yorkshire safe and feeling safe.

“It is within my role to be the voice of communities and to advocate for the people of York and North Yorkshire when challenging areas of fire and rescue. To do this, I need to hear from members of the public and so if you are a resident in our county, please send me your questions and tune in to watch them being answered. This is your fire service, which needs your say.”

Commissioner Zoë would also like to remind residents of York and North Yorkshire to be respectful and considerate of others when sharing their thoughts or concerns.

The online public meeting will be streamed live on Thursday 22 June at 14:30 and can be accessed via:

Commissioner’s website: https://bit.ly/OPM22June2023

YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Vl-EHowLfUdwI3GN-wubw/live

or Facebook page https://fb.me/e/4wLcH9Vgl

The meeting will also be recorded and become available to watch on the same channels at the public’s convenience.

For more information on this new series of online public meetings please visit the Commissioner’s website: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/YourVoice/