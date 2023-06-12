Lib Dems Call For General Election, following national and local resignations

Following the news that three Conservative MPs resigned their seats over the weekend, the Conservatives at North Yorkshire Council have now lost their majority following one of their Councillors leaving the party.

Tom Gordon, Lib Dem Parliamentary Spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough said:

It appears that the Conservative Chaos has struck here in North Yorkshire, with them now losing their majority on North Yorkshire Council.

We all deserve so much better than this on going third rate soap opera. It doesn’t matter whether it is local or national – they are a party in disarray with constant sleaze, scandal, and resignations.

It is clear that they are not fit to govern, and Rishi Sunak has lost control of his party and should call a General Election immediate.

Local residents tell me that they want to see serious politics, with someone who will help to fix our NHS, stop sewage in our rivers, and tackle the cost of living. It is clear that only the Liberal Democrats will stand up for local people and their priorities.