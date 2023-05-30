Belzona Polymerics Harrogate Town AFC new sponsor for the 2023/24 SkyBet League Two Season

Belzona will be sponsoring Harrogate Town AFC’s match day celebration announcements on our LED scoreboard.

Commercial Director Joanne Towler, said: Their support means that we can continue to enhance the matchday experience for our fans, creating an engaging sentiment at every game. We are proud to be partnering with such a reputable and community-minded company, and we look forward to a successful collaboration both on and off the pitch.

Belzona is a global designer and manufacturer of industrial repair and protection materials, its headquarters are based in Harrogate. Established in 1952, the Company’s innovative use of polymer technology has revolutionised maintenance procedures across a multitude of industries for decades – allowing asset owners to repair, protect and improve their assets, rather than replace them once their integrity becomes compromised. Encapsulating this circular economic business model, the Company recently launched a new strapline – ‘Polymeric Solutions for a Sustainable Future’.